KDHE makes changes to COVID-19 travel quarantine list

By Marissa Ventrelli
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 1:11 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Department of Health and Environment has made some changes to its COVID-19 travel quarantine list.

The states of Connecticut and Pennsylvania have been added to the list, as have the countries of Andorra, Bermuda, Curacao, Poland, Serbia and Uruguay.

Anyone who has visited those locations on or after April 8 and is not fully vaccinated against COVID-19 is advised to quarantine. Those who have remained asymptomatic since they traveled or are within six months of COVID-19 infection do not need to quarantine.

