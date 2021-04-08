KDHE adds Connecticut, Pennsylvania to travel quarantine list

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Connecticut and Pennsylvania have been added to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment’s travel quarantine list.

The Kansas Department of Health says it has added Connecticut and Pennsylvania to its travel quarantine list, as well as the countries of Andorra, Bermuda, Curacao, Poland, Serbia and Uruguay. It said it removed Czechia and Montenegro from the list.

According to the KDHE, the travel quarantine includes visitors or Kansans that have:

Traveled on or after April 8 to Connecticut or Pennsylvania

Traveled on or after April 8 to Andorra, Bermuda, Curacao, Poland, Serbia or Uruguay

Traveled on or after March 26 to Delaware, Michigan or Rhode Island

Traveled on or after March 26 to Hungary or Jordan

Traveled on or after March 12 to New Jersey or New York

Traveled on or after March 12 to State of Palestine or Estonia

Traveled on or after Feb. 26 to San Marino

Traveled between Feb. 26 – April 8 to Czechia or Montenegro.

Attendance at any out-of-state mass gatherings of 500 or more where individuals do not socially distance (6 feet) and wear a mask.

Been on a cruise ship or a river cruise on or after March 15, 2020.

The KDHE said the travel quarantine period is seven days with a negative test result or 10 days without testing, with release on Day 8 and Day 11.

For more information, click HERE.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.