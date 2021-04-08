Kansas sees pre-pandemic levels of unemployment claims

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After months of struggles, Kansas is finally seeing pre-pandemic levels of unemployment claims.

WalletHub.com says Kansas is seeing a successful recovery from new unemployment claims, with the most recent data showing lower rates than in the same week in 2019.

According to WalletHub’s study, States Whose Unemployment Claims Are Recovering the Quickest, Kansas ranks second for most recovered since last week. It said Kansas ranks fourth for the state that is most recovered since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

WalletHub said weekly unemployment claims in Kansas saw a 13.34% decrease compared to the same week in 2019, which is the second-biggest decrease in the nation. It said weekly unemployment claims in the state decreased by 41.75% compared to the start of 2020, which was the biggest decrease in the nation. Lastly, it said weekly unemployment claims decreased by 97.61% compared to the same week in 2020, which was also the second-biggest decrease in the nation.

For more information or to see where other states fall, click HERE.

