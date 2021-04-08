Fort Riley, Kansas State University renew years-long partnership

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State University and Fort Riley signed an agreement on Wednesday to renew their 12-year partnership.

K-State President Richard Myers and Major General D.A. Sims met to renew their agreement... The programs between the two promote teamwork between the Army and K-State…and their diversity in all sections.

“We’ll be better citizens, better people, better fathers and mothers and soldiers, all the way through so all because of this.” U.S. Army at Fort Riley, Maj. Gen. D.A. Sims says.

“I’m really proud that we have this relationship that keeps building on itself that it reaches of the academic and research areas, things that are more symbolic like the football game.” Kansas State University, president, Richard Myers says.

Myers and Sims say the opportunities to learn from and support each other keep the partnership strong...

