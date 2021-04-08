Advertisement

Former Lieutenant arrested on child pornography charges

On April 7th at 8:10 p.m. the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) served an arrest warrant to...
On April 7th at 8:10 p.m. the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) served an arrest warrant to 62-year-old, Blaine D. Dryden of Wakeeney, Kansas.(KBI)
By Victoria Cassell
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 1:38 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - On April 7th at 8:10 p.m. the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) served an arrest warrant to 62-year-old, Blaine D. Dryden of Wakeeney, Kansas. The arrest occurred without incident at 209 N. 4th St. in Wakeeney. Dryden is being charged with aggravated internet trading of child pornography, and multiple counts of sexual exploitation of a child.

His crimes are suspected to have occurred between November 2019 and June 2020. At the time, Dryden was a lieutenant with the Ellis County Sheriff’s Office until July 2020. The Ellis County Sheriff’s Office cooperated fully in the investigation, and placed Dryden on administrative leave after being made aware of the allegations.

Dryden was booked into to the Graham County Jail, with his bond set at $750,000. The investigation is still ongoing.

