Emporia State to host blood drive in honor of late softball player

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Emporia State will host a blood drive Friday in memory of former softball player Jacie Cochran, who passed away last summer after giving birth.

Jacie, the wife of former ESU football student assistant Cale Cochran, gave birth to the couple’s first child, Jaxon Jay, July 2, 2020.

The two-time All-MIAA catcher lost her life to an amniotic fluid embolism (AFE), a condition characterized by rapid respiratory failure and a hemorrhagic phase, which prevents blood clotting & requires transfusions of blood & blood products.

“Jacie was the type of person that walks in to your life and never walks out because of the imprint she leaves. She was passionate, driven, competitive, a proud Oklahoman and she was a proud Hornet,” Emporia State softball coach April Rosales said shortly after Jacie’s death. “Her best days came after she hung up the cleats and became a wife and expectant mother. The glow she had from the first time we received the news was like none other. Her spirit will live on in her newborn son, Jaxon Jay, and we know Cale will continually tell him what a great ball player, and better person, his momma was.”

Friday’s American Red Cross blood drive will take place from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at ESU’s Student Recreation and Fitness Center.

To make an appointment to donate blood in Jacie’s memory:

Download the free Red Cross Blood Donor App

Visit RedCrossBlood.org

Call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767)

Enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device and use sponsor code “JacieCochran”

The Emporia State softball team will wear teal jerseys and pink socks this weekend as they take on Central Missouri and Lincoln to help raise awareness of amniotic fluid embolisms.

Jacie’s family will throw out the first pitch Friday at 3:00 p.m.

