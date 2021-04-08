Downtown Topeka to host Downtown Restaurant Week

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topekans can soon celebrate local eateries with Downtown Restaurant Week.

Downtown Topeka Inc. says it and AIM Strategies LLC will serve up special menu items and discounts to guests for Downtown Restaurant Week from April 14 to 28. It said the purpose of the inaugural event is to help downtown restaurants that have suffered financial loss due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Downtown Restaurant Week promises to be a benefit for all,” said Rhiannon Friedman, president of Downtown Topeka Inc. More people will have the opportunity to try out these fantastic downtown dining establishments and, in doing so, they’ll be able to help inject some much-needed capital into these local businesses that were severely impacted by the pandemic.”

“We are ready to continue the momentum downtown had prior to the pandemic,” said Seth Wagoner, CEO and CFO of AIM Strategies LLC. “Come help us ramp that backup and see everything that is going on in downtown, as well experience some great food features and deals on food and drink.”

According to Downtown Topeka, participating restaurants, Brew Bank and the White Linen, also see the significance of Downtown Restaurant Week.

“Restaurant week is the perfect time for Topeka to reintroduce themselves to our great downtown community,” said Dusty Snethen, co-owner of Brew Bank. “It’s also a chance for restaurants to say thank you for all the support during such a difficult time. This is a chance for restaurants to start making the long climb back from all the setbacks from the previous year and start to celebrate the progress made in downtown Topeka.”

“This is a great opportunity for more people to learn about our exceptional restaurant scene in Downtown Topeka,” said Adam VanDonge, chef and owner of The White Linen. “Come support local.”

