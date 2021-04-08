CVS MinuteClinics now offer antibody testing

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - CVS MinuteClinics now offer COVID-19 antibody testing, to see if someone has previously been infected with the virus.

CVS says in a time when peace of mind can mean everything, many are unsure if they have had COVID-19 already and are turning to antibody testing to find out. It said CVS MinuteClinic is making it easier to get antibody tests by offering the new option at all of its locations, without the need for a doctor’s order and without needing an appointment and with convenient evening and weekend hours available.

According to CVS, customers get results on the spot, within 15 minutes of testing.

“After successfully piloting the antibody test offering at more than 100 MinuteClinic locations earlier this year, and recently launching the service at all of our clinic locations in Massachusetts and Texas, we have seen steady interest in affordable COVID-19 antibody testing,” said Sharon Vitti, president of MinuteClinic. “Being able to provide patients with easy access to a rapid antibody test at MinuteClinic locations to help determine previous infection is a natural extension of our ongoing commitment to supporting Americans during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

CVS said during a visit, a member of the clinical care team will perform the antibody test, which includes the collection of a finger stick blood sample, and reviews the results with the patient. It said the antibody test looks at the presence of antibodies generated by the previous infection with the virus.

“These tests can help patients determine if they may have been infected with COVID-19 in the past,” said Angela Patterson, chief nurse practitioner officer, MinuteClinic, vice president, CVS Health. “While these tests have been found to be very accurate, patients need to keep in mind that it can take the body up to two weeks to generate enough antibodies to be detected by a test, so testing too soon after a suspected infection may not yield an accurate result.”

According to CVS, the testing costs $38 and payment is due at the time of service. It said if a patient has Medicaid, MinuteClinic may bill the insurance based on requirements.

