Community rallies around Topeka restaurant targeted by vandals

Nanny's SoulFood posted photos of their destroyed advertising flags to Facebook.
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 9:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - People are rallying around a Topeka business that was the victim of vandals.

Nanny’s SoulFood owner Shavonn Smith posted photos on Facebook Wednesday morning. She arrived at her restaurant at 2410 SE 6th St. to find someone destroyed her outside advertising flags. She said it was the second time they’d been hit.

The post also added, “I will keep pushing. I can’t be broken by this. God bless whom ever did this.”

The post quickly generated dozens of comments and shares. Soon, she had local companies offering to replace the signs, chip in for something bigger, and offer up other support. The non-profit Planting Peace even started a GoFundMe. Their goal is to buy food from Nanny’s to give to the homeless - supporting the business while paying it forward.

Smith told 13 NEWS the community’s support is amazing.

“It stole my joy for the moment, my faith is way bigger. My community won’t allow the devil to have it’s way,” she said. “I love my community. My heart is big. I won’t give up. This will make me stronger.”

When u work so hard and find out the hate is so real 😔😔😔. Just know I'm stronger than u know, I will keep pushing. I can't be broken by this. God bless whom ever did this,

Posted by Nanny,s soulfood on Wednesday, April 7, 2021

