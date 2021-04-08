Can you be required to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination?

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As more people receive their COVID-19 vaccinations, there’s talk of requiring proof of receiving a shot in order to enter certain events or businesses.

Both President Joe Biden and Governor Laura Kelly said they would not be looking into a federal or state requirement for proof of receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.

However, Jeffry Jackson, a professor of constitutional law at Washburn University School of Law, said private businesses and events can still require proof of vaccination for entry.

“The idea is that private businesses have the right to require things like proof of vaccination,” he said.

“It’s the same requirement like if you see a business that has a no shoes, no shirt, no service requirement then indeed private businesses can do whatever they want to in that regard,” he said.

So what are vaccine providers around Kansas doing for proof of vaccination?

Of 16 providers contacted, 15 are providing CDC vaccination cards.

Stormont Vail Health, however, is giving vaccine recipients discharge paperwork with instructions to find and print proof of vaccination from the MyChart site.

Wednesday, Stormont sent a message on MyChart reading in part “No, you do not need to carry proof of vaccination with you,but MyChart allows you to view and print your official record at any time”.

When asked about why they chose this method instead of the CDC vaccination card, a spokesman said:

“In plans to create a mass vaccination clinic site we looked at the best possible ways to vaccinate as many people as possible safely and efficiently. Because a specific document of proof was never on the table, we chose to include proof of vaccination digitally and on discharge paperwork for all of the patients coming through. The time it would take to fill out each CDC card with the same information that is printed out from our electronic medical record would have reduced the number of individuals we could vaccinate in a day.”

To access vaccination records on MyChart, log in, click ‘menu’ and under ‘my record’ click ‘COVID-19′.

You’ll be taken to a page that lists your name, date of birth, and a line in green that reads ‘COVID-19 vaccination complete’.

Click on the drop-down arrow to show dates of vaccinations.

On the right side of the page click the printer icon to print.

Regardless of what proof of vaccination looks like, according to Jackson, you should be able to use it to go about your business.

“I would think the vaccination receipt from any place that gives vaccinations would probably work,” he said.

“The place that you’re vaccinated should not make a difference to your vaccination status it’s that, a status and proof of that status that’s important.”

According to Stormont, beginning April 14, a form that emulates the CDC vaccine card will be included in the discharge paperwork for individuals to cut out and save.

Vaccination records are also available on the MyChart mobile app.

Those who do not have access to a smartphone or internet can call Medical Records 785-354-6000.

Current Stormont or Cotton O’Neil patients may also request it through their provider’s office.

