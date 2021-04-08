Braum’s planning to start construction on new Manhattan location

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - After more than two years in the works, a Braum’s ice cream store is coming to Manhattan.

The new location is set for Scenic Drive and Anderson Avenue, on the west side of Manhattan.

Construction is set to begin sometime in the late summer or early fall, according to a report on KMAN Radio.

“They’re looking at likely a late summer or early fall start,” Manhattan City Managere Ron Fehr told KMAN, “though we don’t have building plans yet.”

According to KMAN, Braum’s has about 300 stores in the Midwest, including 27 in Kansas.

The closest Braum’s store to Topeka is in Emporia.

