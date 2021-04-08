Advertisement

Bill to drop concealed carry age advances in Kansas Senate

(KJCT)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 1:20 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The Kansas Senate has advanced a bill that would lower the legal age to carry concealed firearms in Kansas from 21 to 18.

The Republican-controlled Senate on Thursday voted 30-8 for the bill, which would require permit holders to complete a background check and undergo gun safety training.

People as young as 18 can already carry firearms in the open in Kansas.

The measure would increase the number of university and college students eligible to carry concealed firearms on campus, but education groups say it wouldn’t change current laws that allow high schools to prohibit guns on school grounds.

On Wednesday, the Senate rejected amendments from Democrats that included allowing law enforcement to remove firearms from people who pose a danger to themselves or others.

The bill includes a provision from Sen. Richard Hilderbrand, a Galena Republican, that would allow people who have been convicted of crimes including misdemeanor domestic battery to possess firearms after their criminal records are expunged.

The bill would also expand Kansas’ recognition of other states’ concealed carry permits.

The bill now goes to the House. Last month, the House approved a similar bill, but senators have made changes that the House must review.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 19-year-old man was killed in an early-morning crash on US-24 Highway in Pottawatomie County.
St. Marys teen killed Wednesday in Pottawatomie County crash
Four people were injured Tuesday in a two-vehicle crash in Jackson County, Kansas..
Woman dies from injuries suffered in Jackson Co. wreck
Tiffany Thompson (left) and Neyl Beier (right) are facing multiple drug charges stemming from...
Pair arrested after police serve narcotics search warrant in North Topeka
A section of US-75 highway in southern Jackson County has seen more than its share of crashes...
Section of US-75 in Jackson County has seen a number of serious crashes
Emergency responders were called early Wednesday to Interstate 470 on the Kansas Turnpike in...
Emergency crews respond to report of woman being thrown from moving vehicle on turnpike

Latest News

Republicans tie public school funding to opportunity for failing students to attend private schools
KDHE makes changes to COVID-19 travel quarantine list
Kansas sees pre-pandemic levels of unemployment claims
Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly answers questions from reporters following a tour of a childcare...
Kansas lawmakers likely to pass bill on transgender athletes