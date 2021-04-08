Better Business Bureau gives tips on tax refunds

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Better Business Bureau is giving residents tips on ways to safely file taxes and get a speedy refund.

The Better Business Bureau says it takes about 21 days to get a tax refund after filing, but tax preparers are starting to offer ways to get funds immediately.

According to the BBB, there are many kinds of refund advances and promotional agreements with their own set of pros and cons. It said to help residents make wise decisions, it wanted to provide more details about the most common ways to get a tax refund in advance.

The BBB says a Refund Anticipation Loan is a loan against an estimated tax return. It said a preparer will calculate what the IRS owes a resident and loan them part of that amount immediately. It said a tax preparer will prepare and e-file a tax return. Then the loan provider reviews the return and could consider other factors, such as income and credit score. The payer will then get a short-term loan based on the findings and a temporary bank account will be set up in their name by the preparer where the refund will be directly deposited. Lastly, when the refund is deposited into the account, the amount of the loan, what the payer owes the preparer and any other fees will be taken from the account. It said whatever money remains will be paid to the taxpayer.

According to the BBB, car dealers offer Car Dealership Tax Refund Promotions. It said some ask residents to bring in their tax refund to use as a down payment on a car. However, it said other dealers actually offer loans against anticipated refunds. It said to always make sure the dealer and tax preparer are reputable before sharing tax information.

On the other hand, the BBB said some preparers offer to deposit refunds onto a gift card after getting the money from the IRS. It said big-name preparers like H&R Block and TurboTax have offered the option to get refunds on an Amazon gift card. It said Gift cards usually come with no setup fees and firms usually offer a bonus on top of the tax refund. It said getting a refund this way means the taxpayer must spend it at one specific retailer. Additionally, it said replacing lost or stolen gift cards is complicated and inconvenient.

The BBB said many commercial tax preparation firms and individual preparers offer Refund Anticipation Checks for those looking to have their taxes prepared professionally, but need to delay payment until the refund is received. Basically, it said this is a loan for the tax preparation fee. It said with a RAC, the preparer opens a temporary checking account in the taxpayer’s name. It said the refund is deposited there when it arrives and the fees will be deducted from the total amount. It said the rest of the refund will be paid to the taxpayer. This option does not get money into an account faster, but it said it does allow residents to delay paying the preparation fee until the refund arrives from the IRS.

Before agreeing to a refund loan or promotion, the BBB said residents should review the tax preparer’s credentials. In the majority of states, it said anyone can prepare returns for others without having to take an exam, get a license or comply with governmental regulations. It said interview preparers beforehand to ensure they know the field.

According to the BBB, taxpayers should always make sure they prepare their taxes with reputable preparers only. It said tax preparation requires sensitive personal information and can expose taxpayers to identity theft. It said residents should ask friends or family to recommend firms of choice and check business ratings on its website.

The BBB said taxpayers should also make sure they understand all the fees and fine print. It said some preparers offer 0% interest refund loans but do charge fees for preparing taxes. It said residents should consider all costs before agreeing to a loan.

According to the Bureau, residents should also know what factors can affect the anticipated amount of a tax refund. It said while tax refund loans are usually a safe way to get money faster, they do come with one important risk. It said this kind of loan is based on the amount of money anticipated for a refund. It said if a resident owes a federal or state debt, back taxes, student loans or child support, the IRS could reduce the amount of a refund. It said this means that taxpayers could end up with less money than thought and could even end up needing to repay part of the refund loan.

