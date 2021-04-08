Advertisement

7th St. in Topeka to close for crane placement

(Associated Press)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - 7th St. east of Kansas Ave. will close for placement of a crane on Tuesday.

The City of Topeka says 7th St. east of Kansas Ave. will close on Tuesday, April 13, in order for a crane to be placed in the road. It said work is being done at Capitol Federal and the road will only be closed for one day.

According to the City, the sidewalk on the south side of 7th will also be closed while the crane is in place. However, it said the sidewalk will remain closed for 3-4 weeks due to the need to hang materials from the side of the building.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 19-year-old man was killed in an early-morning crash on US-24 Highway in Pottawatomie County.
St. Marys teen killed Wednesday in Pottawatomie County crash
Four people were injured Tuesday in a two-vehicle crash in Jackson County, Kansas..
Woman dies from injuries suffered in Jackson Co. wreck
Tiffany Thompson (left) and Neyl Beier (right) are facing multiple drug charges stemming from...
Pair arrested after police serve narcotics search warrant in North Topeka
A section of US-75 highway in southern Jackson County has seen more than its share of crashes...
Section of US-75 in Jackson County has seen a number of serious crashes
Nanny's SoulFood posted photos of their destroyed advertising flags to Facebook.
Community rallies around Topeka restaurant targeted by vandals

Latest News

Live at Five
(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Feds halt sale of National Archives center in Seattle
Kansas among top 25 states with hardest-hit economies by COVID-19
FILE - In this Wednesday, March 31, 2021, file photo, students wait to enter Wyandotte County...
Kansas lawmakers close to passing school ‘choice’ measure