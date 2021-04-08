7th St. in Topeka to close for crane placement

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - 7th St. east of Kansas Ave. will close for placement of a crane on Tuesday.

The City of Topeka says 7th St. east of Kansas Ave. will close on Tuesday, April 13, in order for a crane to be placed in the road. It said work is being done at Capitol Federal and the road will only be closed for one day.

According to the City, the sidewalk on the south side of 7th will also be closed while the crane is in place. However, it said the sidewalk will remain closed for 3-4 weeks due to the need to hang materials from the side of the building.

