Woman dies from injuries suffered in Jackson Co. wreck

Four people were injured Tuesday in a two-vehicle crash in Jackson County, Kansas..(WIBW)
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 2:11 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Holton woman thrown from her pickup in a two-vehicle collision Tuesday has died of her injuries.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says Rachael McCoy, 29, passed away.

KHP says McCoy was driving a 2003 Ford F-150 pickup truck eastbound on 158th Road just before 7:45 a.m. Tuesday. According to KHP, she tried to cross US-75 Highway, and the pickup was hit by a 2005 Infiniti G car that was northbound on Hwy. 75.

McCoy was ejected from the pickup. Two children in the truck also sustained serious injuries and were taken to Stormont Vail. Authorities identified them as Dililah Anderson, 10, and Wyatt E. McCoy 7, both of Holton. The patrol said no one in the pickup was wearing a seat belt.

The driver of the Infiniti, Waye A. Dunn, 83, of Lyndon, also had critical injuries and was taken to Stormont Vail, authorities said. Dunn was wearing a seat belt.

