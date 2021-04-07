Wednesday forecast: Much cooler with rain showers

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Have the umbrella handy as on and off rain showers will continue through tomorrow. Most of northeast Kansas will be below average for this time of year so you’ll need the jacket from the cooler temperatures as well.

While we avoided the severe weather Tuesday night we certainly had numerous t-storms keeping it loud overnight. We lose the instability this morning meaning most of the activity today through tomorrow will just be rain and no t-storms.

Temperatures will also be tricky today and tomorrow as well with most spots in the 50s for much of the day however there will be some areas with temperatures in the 40s and some areas that get up in the 60s.

8 Day (WIBW)

Today: A lot of the rain today will be hit and miss and certainly not as widespread as last night so many spots will remain dry for much of the day. Temperatures still differ within the computer models. May be able to warm up in the low 60s this morning for areas southeast of the turnpike before the cooler air moves in with a steady drop in temperatures in the afternoon. No matter if highs are able to warm up in the 60s around midday or not, temperatures by 5pm will likely be in the upper 40s to mid 50s for much of northeast KS. Wind direction will be determined by where you are with respect to the low pressure system but in general gusts will be around 25 mph (35 mph in north-central KS).

Tonight: The rain chance does increase from what it will be today. Still not looking at anything heavy like Tuesday night. Lows in the mid 40s. Winds gusting up to 25 mph.

Tomorrow: Another tricky forecast when it comes to the temperatures. Depending how quickly the upper level low pushes up to the northeast will depend how quickly it dries out and how warm it gets. As of now the latest forecast is for rain to be north of I-70 for much of the day and likely northeast of Holton by the afternoon. Some sun south may help warm highs up in the mid-upper 60s while areas northeast of Holton may be stuck in the low-mid 50s.

Other than some leftover showers early Thursday evening, most of Thursday night and Friday will be dry before the next storm system pushes through Friday night bringing another rain chance. This will bring a cool down from 70s Friday to more seasonal highs on Saturday in the 60s before warming back up on Sunday.

Another chance for rain Sunday night brings another cool down for the first half of next week.

Taking Action:

Have the umbrella handy today with on and off rain showers. Highest chance of rain will be west of HWY 75 before the wrap around rainfall pushes east tonight.

The highest chance for rain tomorrow will be in the morning. By the afternoon most of the rain moves northeast of Holton. This means if you’re in places like Holton, Sabetha, Hiawatha you may be stuck in rain all day.

The temperature forecast is tricky today and tomorrow however expect most of the day to be in the 50s for most of northeast KS.



