Two Alta Vista residents arrested after felony warrant served in White City

MORRIS CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Two residents of Alta Vista could face jail time after a felony warrant was served in White City for indecent liberties with a child.

The Morris County Sheriff’s Office says on Wednesday, April 7, around 12:30 p.m., it arrested Daniel R. Pritchett, 36, of Alta Vista. It said he was arrested at a home in White City on a felony warrant for four counts of aggravated indecent liberties with a child.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Pritchett was taken into custody and then handed over to Wabaunsee County for prosecution.

The Sheriff’s office also said arrested with the warrant service was Keesha M. Scott, 19, of Alta Vista. It said Scott is being charged with felony interference with the law.

According to the Morris Co. Sheriff’s Office, the Wabaunsee Co. Sheriff’s office helped with the warrant service.

