Tulip Time approaching in Shawnee Co.

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - It’s Tulip Time!

Tulips are coming into full bloom around Shawnee County. The flowers planted at Gage Park and Warde Mead Park are coming in nicely.

The Lake Shawnee tulips aren’t quite there, but Jerold Binkley Tulip Time runs from April 9-25. So, there’s plenty of time before they’re expected to open.

Tulip Time is extra special this year, with it being named in honor of the original founder.

