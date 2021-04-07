Advertisement

Tulip Time approaching in Shawnee Co.

Tulip Time in Shawnee Co.
Tulip Time in Shawnee Co.(WIBW)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 8:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - It’s Tulip Time!

Tulips are coming into full bloom around Shawnee County. The flowers planted at Gage Park and Warde Mead Park are coming in nicely.

The Lake Shawnee tulips aren’t quite there, but Jerold Binkley Tulip Time runs from April 9-25. So, there’s plenty of time before they’re expected to open.

Tulip Time is extra special this year, with it being named in honor of the original founder.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The body of 23-year-old Alonzo Brooks was found in a creek in La Cygne, Kansas in 2004.
FBI: Death of Alonzo Brooks was a homicide
Four people were being transported to Topeka hospitals after a two-vehicle crash Tuesday...
Two-vehicle crash in Jackson County sends 4 to hospital
Emergency responders were on the scene of a cross-over crash Monday afternoon on Interstate 470...
Cross-over crash reported Monday afternoon on I-470 in south Topeka
A Sunday night fire damaged two adjacent homes in the 1100 block of S.W. Garfield, authorities...
Sunday night fire damages pair of central Topeka homes
A power line was downed early Monday when a vehicle hit a pole in southeast Topeka, authorities...
Crash brings down power line early Monday in southeast Topeka

Latest News

Workers prepare Coors Field on Wednesday, March 31, 2021, in Denver, the day before the...
MLB moves All-Star Game to Denver’s Coors Field
Open Arms Outreach Ministries
Open Arms Outreach ministries holds first vaccine clinic of April
Severe Storms likely this evening and tonight
Tuesday night forecast: Severe Storms expected tonight
The Kansas Department of Labor announced on Tuesday, April 6, 2021 it submitted a request for...
KDOL Secretary talks plans to replace decades-old UI system