Traffic backed up on US-24 in Pottawatomie County after early-morning crash

A crash early Wednesday has shut down a portion of US-24 highway near Belvue in Pottawatomie...
A crash early Wednesday has shut down a portion of US-24 highway near Belvue in Pottawatomie County, authorities said.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 7:43 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BELVUE, Kan. (WIBW) - An early-morning crash on Wednesday has resulted in serious injuries and shut down a portion of US-24 highway in Pottawatmie County, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 6:27 a.m. near US-24 and Camp Creek Road, just west of Belvue.

Kansas Highway Patrol officials said the road was closed near that location.

Additional details weren’t immediately availalble.

Check wibw.com later for more details as they become available.

