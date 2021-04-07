Topeka teen seriously injured in turnpike crash in Douglas County

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka teen was seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon on Interstate 70 along the Kansas Turnpike in Douglas County, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 1 p.m. Tuesday on I-70, about a mile east of the Shawnee-Douglas county line.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2012 Nissan Cube was westbound in the left lane of I-70 when it swerved and struck the barrier wall.

The driver, Linda Estela Vazquez-Rivas, 17, was transported to Stormont Vail Hospital in Topeka with serious injuries.

The patrol said Vazquez-Rivas, who was alone in the car, wasn’t wearing a seat belt.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.