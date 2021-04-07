Advertisement

Topeka teen seriously injured in turnpike crash in Douglas County

A 17-year-old Topeka girl was seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon on...
A 17-year-old Topeka girl was seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon on Interstate 70 along the Kansas Turnpike in western Douglas County, authorities said.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 4:58 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka teen was seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon on Interstate 70 along the Kansas Turnpike in Douglas County, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 1 p.m. Tuesday on I-70, about a mile east of the Shawnee-Douglas county line.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2012 Nissan Cube was westbound in the left lane of I-70 when it swerved and struck the barrier wall.

The driver, Linda Estela Vazquez-Rivas, 17, was transported to Stormont Vail Hospital in Topeka with serious injuries.

The patrol said Vazquez-Rivas, who was alone in the car, wasn’t wearing a seat belt.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four people were being transported to Topeka hospitals after a two-vehicle crash Tuesday...
Two-vehicle crash in Jackson County sends 4 to hospital with serious injuries
Shawn K. Morris was arrested by the Shawnee Co. Sheriff's Office on Monday.
Topeka man arrested for possession of meth, stolen items
Gov. Kelly signs bill requiring schools to offer in-person learning option
Topeka Police arrest a man with an outstanding warrant
Man arrested for outstanding warrants
A Topeka man was hurt after a spark from a grinder started a fire.
Man burned in garage fire in North Topeka

Latest News

Emergency responders were called early Wednesday to Interstate 470 on the Kansas Turnpike in...
Emergency crews respond to report of woman being thrown from moving vehicle on turnpike
13 News This Morning At 6AM
Two people were arrested after police served a narcotics search warrant in North Topeka,...
Pair arrested after police serve narcotics search warrant in North Topeka
First Alert Showers
Wednesday forecast: Much cooler with rain showers