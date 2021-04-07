Advertisement

Topeka man arrested for failure to wear seatbelt, possession of meth

Christopher Allen was arrested for possession of meth and not wearing a seat belt.
Christopher Allen was arrested for possession of meth and not wearing a seat belt.(Shawn Wheat | Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 3:55 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man is behind bars for a warrant after he failed to wear a seatbelt on US 24 Highway.

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office says a 38-year-old man is in custody and faces multiple charges, including possession of methamphetamine and failure to wear a seat belt, after a traffic stop on NE US 24 highway on Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, on Tuesday, April 6, just after 3:45 p.m., a K9 unit stopped a white 2003 Hyundai Tiburon near mile marker 370 on NE US 24 Highway for failure to wear a seat belt. It said the passenger, Christopher L. Allen, 38, of Topeka, had a civil warrant for his arrest. During the investigation, it said the K9 was deployed and drugs and drug paraphernalia were found.

The Sheriff’s Office said Allen was arrested for his warrant and booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on the charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to wear a seat belt.

The incident is still under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 19-year-old man was killed in an early-morning crash on US-24 Highway in Pottawatomie County.
St. Marys teen killed Wednesday in Pottawatomie County crash
Four people were being transported to Topeka hospitals after a two-vehicle crash Tuesday...
Two-vehicle crash in Jackson County sends 4 to hospital with serious injuries
Tiffany Thompson (left) and Neyl Beier (right) are facing multiple drug charges stemming from...
Pair arrested after police serve narcotics search warrant in North Topeka
A section of US-75 highway in southern Jackson County has seen more than its share of crashes...
Section of US-75 in Jackson County has seen a number of serious crashes
Shawn K. Morris was arrested by the Shawnee Co. Sheriff's Office on Monday.
Topeka man arrested for possession of meth, stolen items

Latest News

Roof of Topeka fire station collapses in firefighter sleeping quarters
Texas man banned from doing business in Kansas
Falcon nest at Evergy
Evergy Falcon Cam: Inside the Nest
Two Alta Vista residents arrested after felony warrant served in White City