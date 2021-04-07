Topeka man arrested for failure to wear seatbelt, possession of meth

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man is behind bars for a warrant after he failed to wear a seatbelt on US 24 Highway.

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office says a 38-year-old man is in custody and faces multiple charges, including possession of methamphetamine and failure to wear a seat belt, after a traffic stop on NE US 24 highway on Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, on Tuesday, April 6, just after 3:45 p.m., a K9 unit stopped a white 2003 Hyundai Tiburon near mile marker 370 on NE US 24 Highway for failure to wear a seat belt. It said the passenger, Christopher L. Allen, 38, of Topeka, had a civil warrant for his arrest. During the investigation, it said the K9 was deployed and drugs and drug paraphernalia were found.

The Sheriff’s Office said Allen was arrested for his warrant and booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on the charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to wear a seat belt.

The incident is still under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.