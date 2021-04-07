Advertisement

Texas man banned from doing business in Kansas

(Gray Media)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 4:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Texas man will never be able to do business in the State of Kansas after violating the Kansas Consumer Protection Act.

Attorney General Derek Schmidt says a man from Texas and his automobile customization company have been banned from doing business in Kansas and ordered to repay over $8,000 in restitution and $60,000 in penalties for violations of the Kansas Consumer Protection Act.

According to Schmidt, Dustin Gregory, of Kaufman, Tex., who does business as CPR Street Machines, has been permanently banned from doing business in Kansas. He said Shawnee Co. District Court Judge Mary Christopher approved a default judgment in Shawnee Co. District Court after Gregory failed to respond to a lawsuit that Schmidt filed against him. He said Gregory was ordered to pay $8,092.82 in restitution to a Shawnee Co. customer. He said Gregory was also fined $60,000 in civil penalties and ordered to pay the costs of the investigation.

Schmidt said Gregory was accused of violating the Kansas Consumer Protection Act by not providing goods to a customer who had already paid for it.

For more tips on staying safe from consumer fraud, click HERE.

For a copy of the default judgment, click HERE.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 19-year-old man was killed in an early-morning crash on US-24 Highway in Pottawatomie County.
St. Marys teen killed Wednesday in Pottawatomie County crash
Four people were being transported to Topeka hospitals after a two-vehicle crash Tuesday...
Two-vehicle crash in Jackson County sends 4 to hospital with serious injuries
Tiffany Thompson (left) and Neyl Beier (right) are facing multiple drug charges stemming from...
Pair arrested after police serve narcotics search warrant in North Topeka
A section of US-75 highway in southern Jackson County has seen more than its share of crashes...
Section of US-75 in Jackson County has seen a number of serious crashes
Shawn K. Morris was arrested by the Shawnee Co. Sheriff's Office on Monday.
Topeka man arrested for possession of meth, stolen items

Latest News

Drake's Joseph Yesufu celebrates late in the second half of a First Four game against Wichita...
Drake’s Joseph Yesufu commits to KU MBB
KU AD Jeff Goff “open-minded” in process of finding head football coach
KU AD Travis Goff “open-minded” in selecting next head football coach
Federal official rescinds Haskell orders on employee speech
Part of the ceiling inside the sleeping quarters in Topeka Fire Station 7 collapsed on Tuesday.
Roof of Topeka fire station collapses in firefighter sleeping quarters