Russell man sentenced to almost two decades in prison for 2nd degree murder, child abuse

RUSSELL, Kan. (WIBW) - A Russell man has been sentenced to almost 20 years in prison for second-degree murder and child abuse.

Attorney General Derek Schmidt says Jody Steven Fox, 29, of Russell, was sentenced by Senior Judge Edward Bouker in Russell Co. District Court. He said Fox pleaded no contest to the death of a 14-month old child in 2017. He said Fox was sentenced to 200 months in prison for second-degree murder and 34 months for child abuse that are to be served consecutively. He said Fox was also ordered to register as a violent offender for 15 years after his release.

According to AG Schmidt, the mother of the child, Brandi Niehoff, also entered a no-contest plea in December of 2020 to aggravated child endangerment and is scheduled to be sentenced on April 13.

Schmidt said the case was prosecuted by Deputy Attorney General Vic Braden and Assistant Attorney General CJ Rieg.

