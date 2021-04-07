Advertisement

Roof of Topeka fire station collapses in firefighter sleeping quarters

Part of the ceiling inside the sleeping quarters in Topeka Fire Station 7 collapsed on Tuesday.
Part of the ceiling inside the sleeping quarters in Topeka Fire Station 7 collapsed on Tuesday.(wibw)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 4:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka fire station is in need of some repairs after a ceiling collapsed this week.

A ceiling in the sleeping quarters of Station 7 collapsed on Tuesday.

Firefighters noticed it was sagging Monday and brought the Facilities Department in to take a look the next day.

Fortunately, no one was hurt and the firefighters are looking for a temporary place to sleep.

The Topeka Fire Department had actually just undergone an outside inspection of all of its stations to determine their needs.

Needless to say, this has jumped to the top of that list.

“We just did an assessment of all the fire stations, by an outside contractor, and that was part of looking at the fire stations and finding out the needs of the fire stations,” Chief of Operations Ty Christian said. “So, this is going to be moved to the top of the list with facilities, and they’re going to move on getting this situation repaired and fixed.” Crews are still working out of the station -- which is one of the busiest in the city.

Station 7 responded to nearly 52-hundred calls last year.

