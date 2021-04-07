Riley Co. police launch new community watch program

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Riley County Police Department announced Wednesday a new program to build community outreach and help solve crime.

It’s called the “Safe Cam” initiative and is a voluntary database of video cameras and their owner’s contact information.

RCPD said Safe Cam allows them to partner with citizens and local businesses to create a secure and private mapping of locations of surveillance cameras. They said video cameras are an invaluable tool in helping detect and arrest criminals.

“The goal of Safe Cam is to deter crime and increase public safety through a partnership between the Riley County Police Department and the community we serve,” said RCPD Patrol Captain Greg Steere. “Criminal investigations frequently consist of officers canvassing the area that surrounds a crime scene looking for security cameras. Knowing precisely where cameras are located can greatly improve the efficiency and speed of our investigations.”

The department said through this program they’ll be able to easily access a camera that may have captured footage related to a crime. They will then contact the owner to review footage related to that incident. They said the owner can choose to grant police access or deny the request.

If the video shows criminal activity, RCPD said they then use the evidence to arrest and prosecute criminals involved.

“Our agency is very fortunate to have the level of support that we have from our community members,” Steere said. “This program is an opportunity for all those members to work with us to help solve and deter crime.”

The public can register their security cameras that view any public area; like sidewalks, streets, and parking lots.

RCPD said Safe Cam is free and confidential and citizens can unsubscribe from the program at any time.

For more information about the program or to register your video camera click here.

