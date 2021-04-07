RCPD needs help to identify man in fraud investigation
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 11:18 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Riley County Police Department is looking for help to identify a man it has linked to a fraudulent transaction investigation.
The Riley County Police Department says it is looking for help to identify the man in the below photo. It said it wants to speak with him about fraudulent transactions at several Manhattan businesses from March 27-30.
RCPD said if anyone has information about this man, they should call it at 785-537-2112 or Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.
Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.