RCPD needs help to identify man in fraud investigation

(Submitted)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 11:18 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Riley County Police Department is looking for help to identify a man it has linked to a fraudulent transaction investigation.

The Riley County Police Department says it is looking for help to identify the man in the below photo. It said it wants to speak with him about fraudulent transactions at several Manhattan businesses from March 27-30.

Do you know this person? We would like help to identify the individual in this photo who we want to speak with about...

Posted by RileyCountyPD on Wednesday, April 7, 2021

RCPD said if anyone has information about this man, they should call it at 785-537-2112 or Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

