Pair arrested after police serve narcotics search warrant in North Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people were arrested after police served a narcotics search warrant in North Topeka, officials said Wednesday morning.

The arrested individuals were identified as Tiffany Thompson, 40, and Neyl Beier, 31, both of Topeka.

The arrests came after members of the Topeka Police Department Narcotics Unit served a search warrant in the 1300 block of N.W. Eugene.

The search warrant was served in connection with an ongoing investigation, said police Lt. Jerry Monsamith.

While conducting the search warrant, Monasmith said, the officers located a marijuana cultivation operation, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

Thompson and Beier were arrested and taken to the Shawnee County Jail.

Thompson was booked in connection with cultivation of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia with intent to manufacture, plant or cultivate a controlled substance; and aggravated child endangerment.

Beier was booked in connection with cultivation of a controlled substance; possession of methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia with intent to manufacture, plant or cultivate a controlled substance; and aggravated child endangerment.

