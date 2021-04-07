Advertisement

Pair arrested after police serve narcotics search warrant in North Topeka

Two people were arrested after police served a narcotics search warrant in North Topeka,...
Two people were arrested after police served a narcotics search warrant in North Topeka, officials said Wednesday morning.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 5:17 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people were arrested after police served a narcotics search warrant in North Topeka, officials said Wednesday morning.

The arrested individuals were identified as Tiffany Thompson, 40, and Neyl Beier, 31, both of Topeka.

The arrests came after members of the Topeka Police Department Narcotics Unit served a search warrant in the 1300 block of N.W. Eugene.

The search warrant was served in connection with an ongoing investigation, said police Lt. Jerry Monsamith.

While conducting the search warrant, Monasmith said, the officers located a marijuana cultivation operation, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

Thompson and Beier were arrested and taken to the Shawnee County Jail.

Thompson was booked in connection with cultivation of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia with intent to manufacture, plant or cultivate a controlled substance; and aggravated child endangerment.

Beier was booked in connection with cultivation of a controlled substance; possession of methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia with intent to manufacture, plant or cultivate a controlled substance; and aggravated child endangerment.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four people were being transported to Topeka hospitals after a two-vehicle crash Tuesday...
Two-vehicle crash in Jackson County sends 4 to hospital with serious injuries
Shawn K. Morris was arrested by the Shawnee Co. Sheriff's Office on Monday.
Topeka man arrested for possession of meth, stolen items
Gov. Kelly signs bill requiring schools to offer in-person learning option
Topeka Police arrest a man with an outstanding warrant
Man arrested for outstanding warrants
A Topeka man was hurt after a spark from a grinder started a fire.
Man burned in garage fire in North Topeka

Latest News

Emergency responders were called early Wednesday to Interstate 470 on the Kansas Turnpike in...
Emergency crews respond to report of woman being thrown from moving vehicle on turnpike
13 News This Morning At 6AM
A 17-year-old Topeka girl was seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon on...
Topeka teen seriously injured in turnpike crash in Douglas County
First Alert Showers
Wednesday forecast: Much cooler with rain showers