Open Arms Outreach ministries holds first vaccine clinic of April

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Open Arms Outreach Ministries is opening its doors to help the community get vaccinated.

The church, at 2401 SE 11th Street, held its first in a series of vaccination clinics Tuesday.

Pastor Samuel C. Mitchell says he wants everyone to get vaccinated, so things can go back to normal.

“It’s very important for our church because the more people we get vaccinated, the more we can go back to having church like we used to have church - clapping our hands, stomping our feet, even giving a hug,” Mitchell said. “That’s what we want to do.”

More clinics will be offered each Tuesday through the end of the month, from 3-5:30 p.m. The end of the month clinic, on April 27, will be open longer - running from 1-6 p.m.

