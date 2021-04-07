Advertisement

KU AD Travis Goff “open-minded” in selecting next head football coach

By Marleah Campbell
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 4:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - KU director of athletics Travis Goff is working toward finding the Jayhawks’ next head football coach — but hasn’t made any final decisions.

Goff met with interim head football coach Emmett Jones and his staff Tuesday. He spoke to media members in his first public appearance at an introductory press conference Wednesday morning.

“What I said to [the coaching staff], where we’re at exactly on day two, I come in open-minded,” Goff said. “I come in wanting to listen, learn, absorb, understand where we’re at with this football program. There’s a plan and it’s more about the when and the understanding of how to go forward in that plan.”

The former Northwestern deputy AD landed in Lawrence Tuesday before stopping at the Jayhawks’ spring ball practice, where he said he was impressed by the team’s energy.

“I was able to witness it with my own eyes just what a great job Coach Jones and that staff have done keeping this group together, keeping this group united and having the kind of energy you need to have in spring football,” Goff said.

Looking ahead, Goff said his plan to find Les Miles’ replacement is “definitely still in development. He added he will rely on those familiar with the program to help decide who will be the best fit for the job.

“Coming in, the most important thing to me was do as much work as I could on the front end, get organized, have a plan, have a few different plans, understand the options,” Goff said. “You can only do so much of that before you hit the ground, and it’d be insincere and it would not be doing the right thing for the University of Kansas for me to have arrived yesterday with putting the head down, and this is our direction and this is how we’re moving forward without the chance to spend time with coach Jones, his staff, observe and then listen.”

