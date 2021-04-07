Advertisement

Kansas named among most dangerous states as crime rates rise nationally

(AP GraphicsBank)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 12:23 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas has been named among the top five most dangerous states in the nation as crime rates are on the rise.

Expertise.com says it scoured the FBI Crime Database to find the safest cities, towns and states in the nation. It said the database includes information from over 18,000 law enforcement agencies around the nation, which have provided detailed insight into the rise in crime.

According to Expertise, Kansas cities that made the list are as follows. It said the further down a city is, the less safe it is:

CityRankPopulationViolent Crime per 1,000 residentsScore
Leawood25135,0520.5482.51
Prairie Village30122,5081.2979.03
Gardner42222,2291.3970.59
Lansing51312,0512.6664.25
Lenexa57056,2401.5360.28
Emporia72824,7471.4549.27
El Dorado81912,8991.3242.93
Hays88520,8942.5838.33
McPherson95813,0701.7633.24
Atchison99410,5093.6230.73
Winfield1,09812,0232.7423.49
Dodge City1,13527,3144.5820.91
Merriam1,20611,1973.8415.96
Newton1,26518,6974.5511.85
Arkansas City1,29411,7185.469.83
Hutchinson1,30040,4313.739.41
Salina1,34446,5674.426.34
Junction City1,36521,9219.674.88
Wichita1,412390,08011.351.6

According to Expertise, Kansas has also ranked as the fifth most dangerous state. It said Kansans experience 7.05 violent crimes per every 1,000 residents. It said Kansans experience 22.46 other personal crimes per every 1,000 residents and 66.07 other property crimes per every 1,000 residents. It said this accounts for the state’s score of 11.63, which is the fifth-lowest in the nation.

For more information, or to see where other cities and states fall, click HERE.

