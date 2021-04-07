Kansas named among most dangerous states as crime rates rise nationally

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas has been named among the top five most dangerous states in the nation as crime rates are on the rise.

Expertise.com says it scoured the FBI Crime Database to find the safest cities, towns and states in the nation. It said the database includes information from over 18,000 law enforcement agencies around the nation, which have provided detailed insight into the rise in crime.

According to Expertise, Kansas cities that made the list are as follows. It said the further down a city is, the less safe it is:

City Rank Population Violent Crime per 1,000 residents Score Leawood 251 35,052 0.54 82.51 Prairie Village 301 22,508 1.29 79.03 Gardner 422 22,229 1.39 70.59 Lansing 513 12,051 2.66 64.25 Lenexa 570 56,240 1.53 60.28 Emporia 728 24,747 1.45 49.27 El Dorado 819 12,899 1.32 42.93 Hays 885 20,894 2.58 38.33 McPherson 958 13,070 1.76 33.24 Atchison 994 10,509 3.62 30.73 Winfield 1,098 12,023 2.74 23.49 Dodge City 1,135 27,314 4.58 20.91 Merriam 1,206 11,197 3.84 15.96 Newton 1,265 18,697 4.55 11.85 Arkansas City 1,294 11,718 5.46 9.83 Hutchinson 1,300 40,431 3.73 9.41 Salina 1,344 46,567 4.42 6.34 Junction City 1,365 21,921 9.67 4.88 Wichita 1,412 390,080 11.35 1.6

According to Expertise, Kansas has also ranked as the fifth most dangerous state. It said Kansans experience 7.05 violent crimes per every 1,000 residents. It said Kansans experience 22.46 other personal crimes per every 1,000 residents and 66.07 other property crimes per every 1,000 residents. It said this accounts for the state’s score of 11.63, which is the fifth-lowest in the nation.

