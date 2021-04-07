Former K-State high jumper’s 2012 Olympic silver medal upgraded to gold

LONDON (WIBW) - Former Kansas State high jumper Erik Kynard Jr. is officially an Olympic gold medalist — nine years after competing in the Games.

Ivan Ukhov, the who placed first over Kynard in London in 2012, was among 12 Russian track and field athletes found guilty by the Court of Arbitration for Sport Friday of taking part in “systemic doping.”

The former Wildcat tweeted in response to the news: “I’d like that 2014 WIC Medal Upgrade as a part of my reparations package as well.”

