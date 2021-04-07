Fellowship Hi-Crest holding walk-in vaccine clinic Wednesday
Published: Apr. 7, 2021
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Community members have the opportunity to get vaccinated against COVID-19 and win a gift card Wednesday evening.
Fellowship Hi-Crest Church in Topeka will be administering 100 doses of the single-dose Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine Wednesday from 4 pm to 6 pm. The first 50 attendees will get a free gift card to one of the Kansas Leadership Institute initiatives.
The clinic is walk-in only; no appointment is necessary. Shots will be given on a first-come, first-serve basis. For a full schedule of Hi-Crest vaccination clinics, click here.
