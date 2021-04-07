Advertisement

Federal official rescinds Haskell orders on employee speech

(WIBW)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 4:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — The director of the Bureau of Indian Education has rescinded directives that regulated public communication for employees at Haskell Indian Nations University in Lawrence.

BIE Director Tony Dearman notified Haskell faculty and staff in a letter Tuesday that he was rescinding a directive that forbids Haskell employees from publicly discussing issues they had with the school without going through a chain of command. A second directive said Haskell employees could not talk to the media without prior permission.

Dearman said the BIE supports free speech rights for staff, faculty and students. He also noted regulations and standards governing the public communications of Haskell employees can be found in the U.S. Department of the Interior’s manual. The Interior Department oversees the BIE.

The order to rescind the directive comes after the school’s Faculty Senate last week unanimously approved a vote of no-confidence in President Ronald Graham.

Graham issued a memo in March that forbade staff members from publicly expressing derogatory opinions about the administration and others, contending that such expression is “inappropriate” and not protected by academic freedom.

Also in March, Melanie Daniel, Haskell’s vice president of academics, wrote that Haskell employees do not have the right to speak to the media and mention their Haskell employment without receiving approval.

Graham, who became Haskell president in May 2020, did not immediately respond Wednesday to a message seeking comment.

The editor of Haskell’s student newspaper, Jared Nelly, sued Graham, the university, the BIE and Dearman after Graham sent a directive to him in October detailing what he could report and write about in the paper. Graham rescinded that order in January.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 19-year-old man was killed in an early-morning crash on US-24 Highway in Pottawatomie County.
St. Marys teen killed Wednesday in Pottawatomie County crash
Four people were being transported to Topeka hospitals after a two-vehicle crash Tuesday...
Two-vehicle crash in Jackson County sends 4 to hospital with serious injuries
Tiffany Thompson (left) and Neyl Beier (right) are facing multiple drug charges stemming from...
Pair arrested after police serve narcotics search warrant in North Topeka
A section of US-75 highway in southern Jackson County has seen more than its share of crashes...
Section of US-75 in Jackson County has seen a number of serious crashes
Shawn K. Morris was arrested by the Shawnee Co. Sheriff's Office on Monday.
Topeka man arrested for possession of meth, stolen items

Latest News

Drake's Joseph Yesufu celebrates late in the second half of a First Four game against Wichita...
Drake’s Joseph Yesufu commits to KU MBB
KU AD Jeff Goff “open-minded” in process of finding head football coach
KU AD Travis Goff “open-minded” in selecting next head football coach
Part of the ceiling inside the sleeping quarters in Topeka Fire Station 7 collapsed on Tuesday.
Roof of Topeka fire station collapses in firefighter sleeping quarters
Texas man banned from doing business in Kansas