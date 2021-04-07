Evergy Plaza holds first “Live at Lunch” event

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Evergy Plaza kicked off its new concert series, “Live at Lunch”, Wednesday afternoon.

Live at Lunch features music, games and food trucks every Wednesday from 11 am to 1 pm through October.

This week’s entertainment was provided by Top City Groove Band, while Poppin’ Squeeze and Soul Fire sold food and refreshments.

For a list of upcoming Live at Lunch entertainers and food trucks, click here.

