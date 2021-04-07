Advertisement

Emporia opts to end city’s mask mandate

Emporia City Commissioners shown at a meeting earlier in 2021.
Emporia City Commissioners shown at a meeting earlier in 2021.(KVOE Radio)
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 2:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Emporia no longer has its own mask mandate. However, face coverings are still required under Lyon County’s rules.

Emporia City Commissioners voted at their meeting Wednesday afternoon to let the city’s ordinance expire Saturday. A motion to extend it through June 12 failed 2-3.

Some commissioners suggested it would be wise to keep a city requirement in place through two major upcoming events that will bring thousands of visitors to the area. However, others pointed out the city is well on its way to providing the COVID-19 vaccine to all residents who want it.

KVOE Radio reports the Lyon Co. Commission decided last week to keep the countywide mask mandate in place until further notice, while opting to make mass gathering limits and social distancing methods strong recommendations.

County commissioners meet again Thursday to discuss extending their local disaster declaration for 28 days into May. The declarations help local governments gain access to state and federal resources to aid in disaster response.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 19-year-old man was killed in an early-morning crash on US-24 Highway in Pottawatomie County.
St. Marys teen killed Wednesday in Pottawatomie County crash
Four people were being transported to Topeka hospitals after a two-vehicle crash Tuesday...
Two-vehicle crash in Jackson County sends 4 to hospital with serious injuries
Tiffany Thompson (left) and Neyl Beier (right) are facing multiple drug charges stemming from...
Pair arrested after police serve narcotics search warrant in North Topeka
A section of US-75 highway in southern Jackson County has seen more than its share of crashes...
Section of US-75 in Jackson County has seen a number of serious crashes
Shawn K. Morris was arrested by the Shawnee Co. Sheriff's Office on Monday.
Topeka man arrested for possession of meth, stolen items

Latest News

Texas man banned from doing business in Kansas
Falcon nest at Evergy
Evergy Falcon Cam: Inside the Nest
Christopher Allen was arrested for possession of meth and not wearing a seat belt.
Topeka man arrested for failure to wear seatbelt, possession of meth
Two Alta Vista residents arrested after felony warrant served in White City
Erik Kynard Jr., participates in the men's high jump finals at the U.S. Olympic Track and Field...
Former K-State high jumper’s 2012 Olympic silver medal upgraded to gold