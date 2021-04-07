Advertisement

Emergency crews respond to report of woman being thrown from moving vehicle on turnpike

Emergency responders were called early Wednesday to Interstate 470 on the Kansas Turnpike in southeast Topeka after a woman said she was thrown from a moving vehicle.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 6:34 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Emergency responders were called early Wednesday to Interstate 470 on the Kansas Turnpike in southeast Topeka after a woman said she had been thrown out of a moving vehicle, authorities said.

The incident was reported around 6:09 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of the turnpike, near where it crosses S.E. 37th.

First-responders on the scene reported the woman didn’t appear to have serious injuries.

Topeka police and the Kansas Highway Patrol were investigating the incident.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

