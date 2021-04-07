Emergency crews respond to report of woman being thrown from moving vehicle on turnpike

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Emergency responders were called early Wednesday to Interstate 470 on the Kansas Turnpike in southeast Topeka after a woman said she had been thrown out of a moving vehicle, authorities said.

The incident was reported around 6:09 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of the turnpike, near where it crosses S.E. 37th.

First-responders on the scene reported the woman didn’t appear to have serious injuries.

Topeka police and the Kansas Highway Patrol were investigating the incident.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

