Drake’s Joseph Yesufu commits to KU MBB

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Drake transfer Joseph Yesufu will join the KU men’s basketball team for the 2021-22 season.

The 6-foot sophomore guard averaged 12.8 points, 1.8 assists and 1.8 rebounds in 22.7 minutes per game last season for the Bulldogs. He shot 44.2% from the field and 38.4% from beyond the arc.

“First, I would like to start off by giving all the glory to God because he has truly been blessing me my entire life. I would like to thank all of the coaches that have recruited me throughout this process,” Yesufu tweeted Wednesday afternoon. “I would also like to thank my family and loved ones for supporting me and helping me through this tough process. I will also like to express my gratitude for the Drake Men’s Basketball program and the entire Drake community for making me a better player, but more importantly, a better person. With all of that being said, I would like to announce that I will be committing to the University of Kansas! Can’t wait to be part of this special program so we can make the fans proud! Go Jayhawks!”

Yesufu led the Bulldogs to the second round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament, scoring 21 points against Wichita State and 26 points against USC.

