Advertisement

Drake’s Joseph Yesufu commits to KU MBB

Drake's Joseph Yesufu celebrates late in the second half of a First Four game against Wichita...
Drake's Joseph Yesufu celebrates late in the second half of a First Four game against Wichita State in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament Thursday, March 18, 2021, at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Ind. Drake won 53-52. (AP Photo/Robert Franklin)(Robert Franklin | Associated Press/Robert Franklin)
By Marleah Campbell
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 5:10 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Drake transfer Joseph Yesufu will join the KU men’s basketball team for the 2021-22 season.

The 6-foot sophomore guard averaged 12.8 points, 1.8 assists and 1.8 rebounds in 22.7 minutes per game last season for the Bulldogs. He shot 44.2% from the field and 38.4% from beyond the arc.

“First, I would like to start off by giving all the glory to God because he has truly been blessing me my entire life. I would like to thank all of the coaches that have recruited me throughout this process,” Yesufu tweeted Wednesday afternoon. “I would also like to thank my family and loved ones for supporting me and helping me through this tough process. I will also like to express my gratitude for the Drake Men’s Basketball program and the entire Drake community for making me a better player, but more importantly, a better person. With all of that being said, I would like to announce that I will be committing to the University of Kansas! Can’t wait to be part of this special program so we can make the fans proud! Go Jayhawks!”

Yesufu led the Bulldogs to the second round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament, scoring 21 points against Wichita State and 26 points against USC.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 19-year-old man was killed in an early-morning crash on US-24 Highway in Pottawatomie County.
St. Marys teen killed Wednesday in Pottawatomie County crash
Four people were being transported to Topeka hospitals after a two-vehicle crash Tuesday...
Two-vehicle crash in Jackson County sends 4 to hospital with serious injuries
Tiffany Thompson (left) and Neyl Beier (right) are facing multiple drug charges stemming from...
Pair arrested after police serve narcotics search warrant in North Topeka
A section of US-75 highway in southern Jackson County has seen more than its share of crashes...
Section of US-75 in Jackson County has seen a number of serious crashes
Shawn K. Morris was arrested by the Shawnee Co. Sheriff's Office on Monday.
Topeka man arrested for possession of meth, stolen items

Latest News

KU AD Jeff Goff “open-minded” in process of finding head football coach
KU AD Travis Goff “open-minded” in selecting next head football coach
Erik Kynard Jr., participates in the men's high jump finals at the U.S. Olympic Track and Field...
Former K-State high jumper’s 2012 Olympic silver medal upgraded to gold
Workers prepare Coors Field on Wednesday, March 31, 2021, in Denver, the day before the...
MLB moves All-Star Game to Denver’s Coors Field
KU men’s basketball assistant coach Jerrance Howard is leaving the Jayhawks to take an...
KU MBB’s Jerrance Howard takes assistant coaching job at Texas