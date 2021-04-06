Woman, 68, injured when struck by car in Manhattan

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A 68-year-old woman was hospitalized after she was struck by a car Sunday morning in Manhattan, authorities said.

The incident was reported at 11:44 a.m. near the intersection of Kimball and College avenues.

According to Riley County Police officials, Marian Brandenburg, of Manhattan, was struck by a 2006 Hyundai Sonata driven by Talitha Peverill, 19, of Manhattan.

Brandenburg was transported to Via Christi hospital for treatment of her injuries.

Peverill was issued a citation for failure to yield right of way to a pedestrian.

Brandenburg’s condition wasn’t available on Tuesday.

