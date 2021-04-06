Advertisement

Woman, 68, injured when struck by car in Manhattan

A 68-year-old woman was injured after she was struck by a car Sunday morning in Manhattan,...
A 68-year-old woman was injured after she was struck by a car Sunday morning in Manhattan, authorities said.(WCAX)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 5:09 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A 68-year-old woman was hospitalized after she was struck by a car Sunday morning in Manhattan, authorities said.

The incident was reported at 11:44 a.m. near the intersection of Kimball and College avenues.

According to Riley County Police officials, Marian Brandenburg, of Manhattan, was struck by a 2006 Hyundai Sonata driven by Talitha Peverill, 19, of Manhattan.

Brandenburg was transported to Via Christi hospital for treatment of her injuries.

Peverill was issued a citation for failure to yield right of way to a pedestrian.

Brandenburg’s condition wasn’t available on Tuesday.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Sunday night fire damaged two adjacent homes in the 1100 block of S.W. Garfield, authorities...
Sunday night fire damages pair of central Topeka homes
Emergency responders were on the scene of a cross-over crash Monday afternoon on Interstate 470...
Cross-over crash reported Monday afternoon on I-470 in south Topeka
A power line was downed early Monday when a vehicle hit a pole in southeast Topeka, authorities...
Crash brings down power line early Monday in southeast Topeka
The body of 23-year-old Alonzo Brooks was found in a creek in La Cygne, Kansas in 2004.
FBI: Death of Alonzo Brooks was a homicide
Closeup image of a business man hands holding money bills of US dollar
Kansas ranked 11th for highest tax burden in the country

Latest News

13 News This Morning At 6AM
Two people were behind bars in the Morris County Jail after their arrest Saturday night in...
Pair arrested in connection with meth, child endangerment counts
First Alert Isolated Showers
Tuesday forecast: Windy and warm today, (severe) storms tonight
Strong winds today
Latest forecast and details of the upper level low