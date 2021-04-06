Advertisement

Veteran believed to be nation’s oldest living general celebrates 107th birthday

By KABC Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 2:37 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KABC) - An Air Force veteran in California celebrated his 107th birthday with cake, a motorcycle ride and a military honor guard tribute.

Hundreds gathered Saturday in Riverside, California to celebrate the 107th birthday of retired U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Harry Goldsworthy, who’s believed to be the nation’s oldest living general.

Goldsworthy got the party going in style by arriving on a motorcycle driven by a member of the Southern California Patriot Guard Riders.

He received a military honor guard tribute and certificate of appreciation for his service to our country.

In a speech, Goldsworthy proved he’s still witty and sharp as they come.

“I get asked all the time, ‘What did you do to live so long?’ I tell them I think it’s just God’s will. Sometimes I wonder whether he’s rewarding me or punishing me,” he said jokingly.

Goldsworthy also says his secret to a long life is to drink a shot of vodka every night before bed.

Copyright 2021 KABC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Sunday night fire damaged two adjacent homes in the 1100 block of S.W. Garfield, authorities...
Sunday night fire damages pair of central Topeka homes
Emergency responders were on the scene of a cross-over crash Monday afternoon on Interstate 470...
Cross-over crash reported Monday afternoon on I-470 in south Topeka
A power line was downed early Monday when a vehicle hit a pole in southeast Topeka, authorities...
Crash brings down power line early Monday in southeast Topeka
The body of 23-year-old Alonzo Brooks was found in a creek in La Cygne, Kansas in 2004.
FBI: Death of Alonzo Brooks was a homicide
Closeup image of a business man hands holding money bills of US dollar
Kansas ranked 11th for highest tax burden in the country

Latest News

At his party, the Air Force veteran received a military honor guard tribute and certificate of...
RAW: Veteran celebrates 107th birthday with cake, community
A vigil to remember 13-year-old Adam Toledo was held Monday in the Chicago neighborhood of...
Mayor demands to know how teen killed by Chicago cop got gun
The teen was shot in the chest after police say a brief foot chase ended with an “armed...
Vigil held for 13-year-old boy fatally shot by Chicago police
Salute Our Heroes: Alex Kinderknecht
Salute Our Heroes: Alex Kinderknecht