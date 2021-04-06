Tyler Seele hopes to continue Silver Lake baseball legacy

SILVER LAKE, Kan. (WIBW) - Silver Lake’s back on the diamond.

“Feels great playing with some hometown friends again,” Deacon Zordel, Silver Lake senior catcher, said. “We’ve got some big expectations.”

“It’s just nice getting back here with the boys and finally getting back into the groove of it.” Mason Maldonado, Silver Lake senior outfielder, said.

But, for the first time in nearly 3 decades, a new man is leading the charge.

“This is what I’ve wanted to do my whole life and this is what I’ve prepped for and I mean it’s a dream come true for me.” Tyler Seele, new Silver Lake head baseball coach, said.

Tyler Seele is stepping up to the plate. Taking over for legendary coach Alan Cunningham as the new leading Eagle.

“When I think about Silver Lake baseball I think Alan Cunningham and CJ Hamilton,” Seele said. “They’ve meant the world to me and I thank them for all the information and then the tradition that they layed. Playing for them when I was in high school and then being able to coach with them as well has been a tremendous opportunity for me.”

Despite being new to the role, Coach Seele is very familiar with the Eagles. He’s a long time assistant and coached the JV team.

“He’s always been around,” Zordel said. “Always there ready to go. Always excited about baseball which made me happy.”

“Coach Seele’s a great guy to be around,” Maldonado said. “He’s a super awesome coach. He brings a lot of energy to practice. I think all of us guys would give our all for him any day of the week.”

Even with the new coach, the expectation from the Silver Lake community doesn’t change. That means championships.

“Silver Lake baseball’s been traditionally like you said very good and very competitive and we want to continue that,” Seele said. “We want to be competitive. We want to play with energy. And represent that name on the front of our jersey.”

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.