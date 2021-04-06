Two-vehicle crash in Jackson County sends 4 to hospital

MAYETTA, Kan. (WIBW) - Four people were transported to Topeka hospitals after a two-vehicle crash Tuesday morning in Jackson County.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened around 7:45 a.m. at 158th Road and US-75 highway.

They said an eastbound pickup collided with a northbound car at the intersection.

The driver of the pickup was ejected. One adult and two children inside were all taken to the hospital. The sheriff’s office said two of the three had injuries that are believed to be critical.

The driver of the car also had critical injuries and was taken to the hospital.

Northbound traffic on US-75 is being diverted through Mayetta.

The Kansas Highway Patrol along with Jackson County authorities are working the scene.

