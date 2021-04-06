Tuesday forecast: Windy and warm today, (severe) storms tonight

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A lot going on in the next 24 hours from a chance of showers and non-severe storms this morning to a windy and warm day to severe storms tonight. Stay weather aware.

The active weather pattern continues through Thursday where scattered rain showers will continue but there may be a wide range in temperatures depending on location of rainfall and potential sun. The wide range in temperatures could start as early as tonight.

Speaking of tonight the risk of severe weather does exist. Hail and wind are the primary hazards with a very low risk for a tornado out toward central KS. The good news is if there’s going to be a tornado, it’ll occur before 10pm in case you’re worried about the threat while you’re asleep. However with that said there may be t-storm warnings that get issued while you’re asleep due to a hail/wind threat. There does remain some differences in the models on how quickly storms move in so keeping an eye on the radar after 6pm will be key as to how quickly storms develop and progress eastward.

8 Day (WIBW)

Today: Can’t completely rule out some showers and even t-storms this morning otherwise a mix of sun and clouds with dry conditions by the afternoon. Highs in the mid-upper 70s. Winds S 20-35, gusts around 45 mph. A wind advisory is in effect for much of northeast Kansas.

Tonight: Storms increase from west to east through the night, again timing is a bit uncertain. Lows may range from low 50s in north-central KS to low 60s southeast of the turnpike.

Tomorrow: As the cold front continues to push through that will limit warming for much of northeast KS. Temperatures will be steady if not falling in the 50s for most areas, possibly stuck in the 40s in north-central KS. The instability will weaken through the morning so if there’s going to be any storms it’ll be in the morning with scattered rain showers the rest of the day. Winds S/W 10-20 mph.

Thursday will start out in the low 40s and highs may end up ranging anywhere from mid 50s in extreme northeast Kansas (northeast of Holton) due to the highest chance of rain and cloud cover. Highs further south and west you go (especially if there’s sun) may get up in the mid-upper 60s.

Other than a slight chance of leftover rain Thursday night in extreme northeast Kansas, it’ll be dry on Friday with highs near 70°. Upper 60s to low 70s are likely this weekend with a slight chance of rain Friday night and again on Sunday night. Temperatures cool back down early next week.

Taking Action:

With strong winds today, you guessed it, no outdoor burning with the fire danger threat. Have a firm grip on the steering wheel as well if you’re traveling east or west bound. Stay weather aware on the timing of the storms tonight, most of the storm activity will be occurring after 8pm and for those farther east possibly not until after 11pm. Don’t be surprised by the wide range in temperatures across the viewing area tonight through Thursday. It’s all going to depend on the location of the upper level low and what the wind direction is, where it’s raining and who might get some sun. See video of Supercast for latest details.

Hail/wind threat after 6pm (SPC/WIBW)

Wind/hail threat early Wednesday morning (SPC/WIBW)

Severe Thunderstorm Risks Factors (SPC/WIBW)

