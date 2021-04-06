TPS Board President honored as top 100 modern governance leader

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The TPS Board President has been named to the top 100 modern governance leaders.

Topeka Public Schools says Board President Dr. Scott Mickelsen has been recognized as a leader in modern governance. It said the Diligent Corporation announced the honorees of its Inaugural Modern Governance 100 Community Boards, which is dedicated to the recognition of community governance leaders that are committed to driving positive organizational change. In a year of unprecedented challenges, it said the program highlights publicly elected boards and councils, as well as the professionals that support them. It said the leaders have shown resilience, dedication and empathy during the COVID-19 pandemic when good governance mattered more than ever. It said it used 100 impressive individuals and teams for its list.

“Dr. Mickelsen’s leadership has been extraordinary during the pandemic,” stated Topeka Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Tiffany Anderson. “He has demonstrated a steady leadership that has allowed for us to have the autonomy to be creative and innovative during one of the most challenging time in the recent history of Topeka Public Schools. Dr. Mickelsen has helped guide many of our new board members who were elected just two months before the pandemic began. I am so thankful for a board president with his vision and leadership.”

Over the last year, TPS said governance leaders faced many new challenges from the COVID-19 pandemic to civil unrest to working from home. It said in the face of these changes, governance experts redefined their roles and helped make sure that service continues with organizational success. It said the professionals recognized by the Modern Governance 100 Community Boards program showed exceptional work throughout 2020, with a consistent focus on communication, collaboration and community.

“Amidst all of the changes and hardships we’ve faced this year, the Modern Governance 100 Community Boards program reminds us that there is a very human side to governance. Every day, there are talented people working behind the scenes to drive real change for their organizations,” said Brian Stafford, CEO of Diligent. “At the end of the day, it’s important to remember that it’s individuals who navigate the complex realities of our world to make good governance decisions. At Diligent, we strive to honor those who have excelled in their roles and gone above and beyond to help their organizations thrive in turbulent times.”

TPS said it wanted to congratulate Dr. Mickelsen for all he does to make the District the best it can be.

