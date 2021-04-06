Topeka man arrested for possession of meth, stolen items

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man has been arrested for the possession of methamphetamine and items reported stolen through the Topeka Police Department.

The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says a 49-year-old man is in custody and faces multiple charges, including possession of methamphetamine, after an incident near SW 15th St. and SW Washburn Ave.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, on Monday, April 5, just after 6:30 p.m., a K9 unit approached a man standing by a silver Chrysler 300 at a home near SW 15th St. and SW Washburn Ave. It said the deputy recognized the vehicle and the man and knew he had multiple active warrants for his arrest.

The Sheriff’s Office said Shawn K. Morris, 49, of Topeka, was placed into custody. During the investigation, it said it found drugs, drug paraphernalia and multiple items stolen that were reported to the Topeka Police Department.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Morris was arrested on three City of Topeka bench warrants and was booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections for possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The incident is still under investigation.

