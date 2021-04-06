Topeka Jersey Mike’s locations raise nearly $10K for Race Against Breast Cancer

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The two Topeka Jersey Mike’s locations raised a combined $9,930 for Race Against Breast Cancer during the sandwich chain’s Day of Giving on March 31.

Jersey Mike’s locations nationwide raised a total of $15 million for local charities across the country.

The seven Kansas stores raised a total of nearly $65,000 for their respective charities.

A list of the amount of money raised for each location’s charity can be found here.

