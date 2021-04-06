Topeka Jersey Mike’s locations raise nearly $10K for Race Against Breast Cancer
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 12:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The two Topeka Jersey Mike’s locations raised a combined $9,930 for Race Against Breast Cancer during the sandwich chain’s Day of Giving on March 31.
Jersey Mike’s locations nationwide raised a total of $15 million for local charities across the country.
The seven Kansas stores raised a total of nearly $65,000 for their respective charities.
A list of the amount of money raised for each location’s charity can be found here.
