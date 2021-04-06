Topeka-based law firm Goodell, Stratton, Edmonds & Palmer celebrates 140 years

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka-based law firm is celebrating nearly a century and a half in practice.

Goodell, Stratton, Edmonds and Palmer is celebrating 140 years in business in 2021. The firm specializes in a variety of fields, including healthcare, business and licensing law.

GSEP was established in 1881 by Bennett Wheeler. Its four current namesakes became partners in the 1960s and worked with up-and-coming young attorneys at the firm for decades before retiring.

Many of the attorneys working at GSEP are active members of the Topeka community and have taken part in the Greater Topeka Partnership’s Leadership Greater Topeka Program. “We’ve got a great group of people,” said Larry Bork, a partner with the firm. “It’s always a joy to come to work.”

