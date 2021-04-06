SW Urish Rd. to close due to water main break

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - SW Urish Rd. will close Tuesday evening to repair a water main.

The City of Topeka says at 5:45 p.m. on Tuesday, April 6, it will close SW Urish Rd. to through traffic from SW 21st St. to SW 29th St. for a water main break on the edge of the roadway in the 2600 block of Urish.

According to the City, once the repair is made, which expected to happen overnight, Urish will be reopened to through traffic.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.