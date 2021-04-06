Advertisement

State Conservation Commission to meet and discuss natural resources

Courtesy: Kansas Water Office
Courtesy: Kansas Water Office(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 10:58 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Department of Agriculture will hold its regular State Conservation Commission meeting on Monday.

The Kansas State Conservation Commission says it will hold its regular meeting on Monday, April 12, at 9 a.m. at the Kansas Department of Agriculture office in Manhattan. It said the meeting will be limited to only SCC commissioners and KDA staff. It said it will have an online option for partners, which is open to the public.

According to the Commission, the SCC is composed of five elected commissioners, two ex officio members that represent the Kansas State University Agriculture Experiment Station and Cooperative Extension Service and two appointed members that represent the KDA and the USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service.

The Commission said the KDA Division of Conservation consults with the SCC to protect and enhance the state’s natural resources through the development, implementation and maintenance of policies, guidelines and programs meant to help local governments and residents conserve Kansas’ renewable resources.

To request a copy of the agenda or for directions on how to participate online, email kda.doc@ks.gov.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The body of 23-year-old Alonzo Brooks was found in a creek in La Cygne, Kansas in 2004.
FBI: Death of Alonzo Brooks was a homicide
A Sunday night fire damaged two adjacent homes in the 1100 block of S.W. Garfield, authorities...
Sunday night fire damages pair of central Topeka homes
Emergency responders were on the scene of a cross-over crash Monday afternoon on Interstate 470...
Cross-over crash reported Monday afternoon on I-470 in south Topeka
A power line was downed early Monday when a vehicle hit a pole in southeast Topeka, authorities...
Crash brings down power line early Monday in southeast Topeka
Closeup image of a business man hands holding money bills of US dollar
Kansas ranked 11th for highest tax burden in the country

Latest News

Four pepole transported to hospital after 2-vehicle crash in Jackson County
Manhattan Area Recovery Task Force to discuss community progress against COVID-19
Kansas ranks top 25 for states with fewest COVID-19 restrictions
KGS offers chance to win $100 for taking Safe Digging Quiz