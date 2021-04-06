State Conservation Commission to meet and discuss natural resources

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Department of Agriculture will hold its regular State Conservation Commission meeting on Monday.

The Kansas State Conservation Commission says it will hold its regular meeting on Monday, April 12, at 9 a.m. at the Kansas Department of Agriculture office in Manhattan. It said the meeting will be limited to only SCC commissioners and KDA staff. It said it will have an online option for partners, which is open to the public.

According to the Commission, the SCC is composed of five elected commissioners, two ex officio members that represent the Kansas State University Agriculture Experiment Station and Cooperative Extension Service and two appointed members that represent the KDA and the USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service.

The Commission said the KDA Division of Conservation consults with the SCC to protect and enhance the state’s natural resources through the development, implementation and maintenance of policies, guidelines and programs meant to help local governments and residents conserve Kansas’ renewable resources.

To request a copy of the agenda or for directions on how to participate online, email kda.doc@ks.gov.

