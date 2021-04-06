Single-dose vaccine available for K-State students, staff

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine will be available to Kansas State University students, faculty, and staff this week.

The clinic will be held Thursday, April 8 at the Chester E. Peters Recreation Complex.

Appointments are required. The university said any student, faculty, or staff member over the age of 18 is eligible to receive the single-shot.

Those interested can make an appointment by clicking here.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.