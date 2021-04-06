Advertisement

Single-dose vaccine available for K-State students, staff

(WIS)
By Alyssa Willetts
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 8:03 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine will be available to Kansas State University students, faculty, and staff this week.

The clinic will be held Thursday, April 8 at the Chester E. Peters Recreation Complex.

Appointments are required. The university said any student, faculty, or staff member over the age of 18 is eligible to receive the single-shot.

Those interested can make an appointment by clicking here.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The body of 23-year-old Alonzo Brooks was found in a creek in La Cygne, Kansas in 2004.
FBI: Death of Alonzo Brooks was a homicide
A Sunday night fire damaged two adjacent homes in the 1100 block of S.W. Garfield, authorities...
Sunday night fire damages pair of central Topeka homes
Emergency responders were on the scene of a cross-over crash Monday afternoon on Interstate 470...
Cross-over crash reported Monday afternoon on I-470 in south Topeka
A power line was downed early Monday when a vehicle hit a pole in southeast Topeka, authorities...
Crash brings down power line early Monday in southeast Topeka
Closeup image of a business man hands holding money bills of US dollar
Kansas ranked 11th for highest tax burden in the country

Latest News

A 28-year-old man was booked into the Riley County Jail after an aggravated burglary in...
Man, 28, arrested in aggravated burglary in Manhattan
Two people were behind bars in the Morris County Jail after their arrest Saturday night in...
Pair arrested in connection with meth, child endangerment counts
A 68-year-old woman was injured after she was struck by a car Sunday morning in Manhattan,...
Woman, 68, injured when struck by car in Manhattan
First Alert Isolated Showers
Tuesday forecast: Windy and warm today, (severe) storms tonight