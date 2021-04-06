Single-dose vaccine available for K-State students, staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 8:03 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine will be available to Kansas State University students, faculty, and staff this week.
The clinic will be held Thursday, April 8 at the Chester E. Peters Recreation Complex.
Appointments are required. The university said any student, faculty, or staff member over the age of 18 is eligible to receive the single-shot.
Those interested can make an appointment by clicking here.
