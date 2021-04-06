Advertisement

Sen. Moran, VA Sec. McDonough to visit Colmery-O’Neil VA Medical Center

(Joseph Hennessy)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 2:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Senator Jerry Moran and VA Secretary Denis McDonough will visit the Colmery-O’Neil VA Medical Center in April.

Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) says he will host U.S. Secretary of Veterans Affairs Denis McDonough in Kansas on Thursday, April 8, and Friday, April 9. He said they will visit VA healthcare centers throughout the state, meeting with leaders, medical staff and veterans to discuss the implementation of the VA Mission Act.

“Thousands of the men and women who served in our country’s military now call Kansas home and rely on the services provided through the exemplary VA health centers across the state,” said Sen. Moran. “I appreciate Secretary McDonough’s willingness to meet with VA staff and veterans, who can share their frontline experiences working for the VA and receiving care and benefits through the VA. Secretary McDonough will also get to see firsthand the implementation of the VA MISSION Act, which is expanding health care options for veterans across the country, especially those in rural Kansas.”

According to Moran, the pair plan to visit the following centers:

  • Dwight D. Eisenhower VA Medical Center, Leavenworth
  • Colmery-O’Neil Veteran Affairs Medical Center, Topeka
  • Lieutenant General Richard J. Seitz Community-Based Outpatient Clinic, Junction City
  • Newman Regional Health Medical Center, Emporia
  • Robert J. Dole VA Medical Center, Wichita
  • Hunter Health Clinic, Wichita

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The body of 23-year-old Alonzo Brooks was found in a creek in La Cygne, Kansas in 2004.
FBI: Death of Alonzo Brooks was a homicide
Emergency responders were on the scene of a cross-over crash Monday afternoon on Interstate 470...
Cross-over crash reported Monday afternoon on I-470 in south Topeka
Four people were being transported to Topeka hospitals after a two-vehicle crash Tuesday...
Two-vehicle crash in Jackson County sends 4 to hospital
A Sunday night fire damaged two adjacent homes in the 1100 block of S.W. Garfield, authorities...
Sunday night fire damages pair of central Topeka homes
A power line was downed early Monday when a vehicle hit a pole in southeast Topeka, authorities...
Crash brings down power line early Monday in southeast Topeka

Latest News

TPS Board President honored as top 100 modern governance leader
4th Judicial District Nominating Commission selects magistrate judge for Osage Co.
Shawn K. Morris was arrested by the Shawnee Co. Sheriff's Office on Monday.
Topeka man arrested for possession of meth, stolen items
New Silver Lake baseball coach hopes to continue the legacy of success with the Eagles baseball...
Tyler Seele hopes to continue Silver Lake baseball legacy