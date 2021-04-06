Sen. Moran, VA Sec. McDonough to visit Colmery-O’Neil VA Medical Center

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Senator Jerry Moran and VA Secretary Denis McDonough will visit the Colmery-O’Neil VA Medical Center in April.

Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) says he will host U.S. Secretary of Veterans Affairs Denis McDonough in Kansas on Thursday, April 8, and Friday, April 9. He said they will visit VA healthcare centers throughout the state, meeting with leaders, medical staff and veterans to discuss the implementation of the VA Mission Act.

“Thousands of the men and women who served in our country’s military now call Kansas home and rely on the services provided through the exemplary VA health centers across the state,” said Sen. Moran. “I appreciate Secretary McDonough’s willingness to meet with VA staff and veterans, who can share their frontline experiences working for the VA and receiving care and benefits through the VA. Secretary McDonough will also get to see firsthand the implementation of the VA MISSION Act, which is expanding health care options for veterans across the country, especially those in rural Kansas.”

According to Moran, the pair plan to visit the following centers:

Dwight D. Eisenhower VA Medical Center, Leavenworth

Colmery-O’Neil Veteran Affairs Medical Center, Topeka

Lieutenant General Richard J. Seitz Community-Based Outpatient Clinic, Junction City

Newman Regional Health Medical Center, Emporia

Robert J. Dole VA Medical Center, Wichita

Hunter Health Clinic, Wichita

